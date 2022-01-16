Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham’s call on Bengals playoff win is epic

Like Cincinnati Bengals fans everywhere, the duo of Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham had been through seven playoff appearances in the Marvin Lewis era — and seven losses.

That changed for the brilliant duo on Saturday night alongside a record-breaking number of fans in attendance at Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals’ first playoff win since 1991, a 26-19 escape of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both guys, just like fans everywhere, went absolutely wild late in the fourth quarter as linebacker Germaine Pratt picked off Derek Carr to seal the deal, ending the drought.

Here’s a capture of the call, as sent out live on Bengals radio:

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/Gw46t7JeLU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 16, 2022

Raiders radio was kind enough to bring up the Curse of Bo: