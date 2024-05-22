Dan Hartleb named Big Ten Coach of the Year

(WCIA) — Before taking the field at the Big Ten Tournament, Dan Hartleb and six Illini were honored by the league.

Hartleb was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in his career and first since 2015.

Camden Janik and Jacob Schroeder were named All-Big Ten first team, bringing the number of Illini to earn the honor up to 86. Brody Harding and Ryan Moerman were named to the second team while Drake Westcott and Cameron Chee-Aloy were named to the third team. Chee-Aloy was also chosen for the All-Freshman team, the first Illini to receive the honor since 2021.

Champaign native Connor Milton won the team’s Sportsmanship Award.

Illinois opens up play in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

