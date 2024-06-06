Dan Hardy enjoying matchmaking role with PFL Europe: ‘It’s a different kind of challenge’

A lot is going on with PFL, and former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is firmly involved in the promotion’s rapidly changing landscape.

From purchasing Bellator in November, rebranding it as Bellator Championship Series, running its regular season, and more, PFL has many moving parts today. One of those parts has been the development of PFL Europe, which Hardy himself is overseeing.

“Just the European region right now,” Hardy told MMA Junkie Radio when asked about his involvement in PFL from a promotional standpoint. “I’m (also) commenting Bellator and PFL global right now, but yeah, PFL Europe is my baby. I’m the one signing and matchmaking fighters.”

Hardy, who’s mainly known for his time in the UFC as a welterweight contender, has been enjoying this new stage of his career. He’s excited to be unearthing the young, up-and-coming European talent for the PFL.

“I like it,” Hardy said. “It’s a different kind of challenge to stay on top of all these fighters and making sure paperwork goes through and all these kinds of things. There are a lot of things in the background for MMA shows that you don’t necessarily think about until you’re on that side, but I’m enjoying it.

“I just wish I had more shows and a bigger budget, so I could sign more guys because honestly, the thing I’ve realized taking up this job in Europe, is that we just don’t have enough shows for the amount of fighters out here.”

The purpose of PFL Europe is simple. Find the best European fighters, have them fight each other, and have the top graduate to PFL’s big season tournament.

“The pathway obviously you get that European title, and then you move onto the global roster, and you try to get the $1 million and the world title,” Hardy said. “There’s a good pathway now for these European prospects, and I’m just trying to make sure the matchups are right and fair and everyone has a chance at making their dreams come true.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie