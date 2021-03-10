Dan Hardy breaks silence on release from UFC commentator duty

Danny Segura
·3 min read
Dan Hardy is no longer working for the UFC.

Hardy, a former welterweight title challenger, on Wednesday confirmed reports that he’s been relieved of his duties as a UFC color commentator and clarified his standing with the UFC’s U.K. broadcast partner, BT Sport.

The Wrestling Observer first reported that Hardy had been let go from both the UFC and BT Sport following a disagreement with a female UFC employee during the promotion’s most recent “Fight Island” run in January.

Hardy said he believes that “reconciliation” with the UFC is possible. Regarding his standing with BT Sport, Hardy said that he hasn’t been fired and that the media entity is trying to work with him “in some capacity.”

Additionally, Hardy shared details of the incident with the UFC employee, saying the disagreement was “forthright but not aggressive.” Hardy also revealed his filming crew from his YouTube channel, “Full Reptile,” had its media credentials revoked.

Below is Hardy’s full statement:

“Apologies for my silence on this current situation. I’m still chasing answers privately, and it’s taking some time. This is what I can say, at this point.

“It was a verbal disagreement between myself and a member of the UFC staff. It was forthright but not aggressive, and specific to work.

“I have apologized to the individual, for the embarrassment they must have felt, as a small handful of our colleagues from the British media were present. We were taking a brief break from recording UFC 258 content, a few hours after the Holloway Kattar event had concluded, when the disagreement occurred. The conversation could have definitely taken place in a better location, and under better circumstances.

“BT Sport have not fired me, and are still keen on working with me in some capacity. I’m appreciative of their interest in a continued collaboration. Thank you all for the support in the comments across their accounts. They are paying attention and making efforts, although there is pressure to push me out entirely.

“The Raptors were quarantined for three weeks in order to attend UFC 259, but had their credentials revoked, so we’re diversifying our content a little, and appreciate your subs and support.

“It has been suggested that a reconciliation between myself and the UFC is possible, and of course, I hope that is the case. I have yet to speak to, or hear from Dana, and get a better understanding of his perspective on the situation.

“The result of their brief and private investigation has left me with little closure, and hope that at some point I’m able to get more information of what I’ve actually been accused.

I’m forever a fan of the UFC, and dedicated in service of MMA. I appreciate all of your kind words and support, both privately and publicly, and have lots of exciting offers to consider.

With respect and gratitude,

The Outlaw

Hardy, 38, fought for the UFC from 2008 to 2012. He compiled a record of 6-4 and challenged for the welterweight title, losing a unanimous decision to then champion Georges St-Pierre. His MMA career came to a halt after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

According to The Wrestling Observer report, Hardy is still under a fighter contract with the UFC. The Englishman has been public about wanting to return to competition over the past few years, but nothing has materialized.

