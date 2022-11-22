Dan Hanzus on his Week 12 Power Rankings, Chiefs being new No. 1 team
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus on his Week 12 power rankings.
The Saints nominated Ryan Ramczyk for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which was won by Drew Brees in 2018 and Teddy Bridgewater in 2020:
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio. Here are the 28 semifinalists including New England Patriot legends Darrelle Revis and Vince Wilfork
Patrick Mahomes does it again — with help from his most trusted option.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The former Badger had some choice words for Broncos fans
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Jimmy Garoppolo's famous catch phrase took on a new life Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.
"I have never seen that in a game before!" ESPN analyst Daymeon Fishback exclaimed when Arizona's Oumar Ballo passed to UC's Landers Nolley II.
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
The fantasy football playoffs are within sight. Andy Behrens is here to help you make a final push with his list of the top pickups for Week 12.