Dan Hanzus shares his power rankings for Week 1
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus breaks down his power rankings for Week 1.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus breaks down his power rankings for Week 1.
That confidence is an essential character trait of any championship competitor. Then again, it also doesn't win football games.
The 2022 season opener will be Doug Pederson's sixth as an NFL head coach, and most of those openers have come against one franchise.
The ACC had a strong start to the 2022 football season, posting a 10-4 record in Week 1 with two conference clashes among the nonconference tests.
With Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season upon us, here is a roundup of what experts are predicting for the 49ers this season.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
AP top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: Tennessee receives votes ahead of Week 2
There’s a new No. 1 team on Kellis Robinett’s top 25 AP college football ballot.
After beating the No. 5 team in the country, Ohio State still managed to drop in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
What a thrilling start to the college football season!
Fair after losing in one of college football's toughest environments?
Alabama and Georgia rolled to open the 2022 college football season. Brian Kelly, um, did not. Here's our updated SEC power rankings after Week 1.
Former Notre Dame and current FSU player Dillan Gibbons took a shot at Kelly.
There will be one new team in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Notre Dame's loss. Which teams will make the move forward?
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the NFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.