Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 11

Associated Press

When the San Francisco 49ers offense was stumbling, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who bailed the team out for a change. The quarterback widely viewed as being carried to success by talented playmakers and a stout defense came through with several big throws in San Francisco's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Garoppolo was at his best in difficult spots, completing 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and four first downs when the Niners (5-4) were facing third-and-8 or longer.