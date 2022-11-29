Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 13

The Guardian

Any hopes that Gregg Berhalter’s United States team could stick to sports on the eve of their win-or-go-home game against Iran at the World Cup were dramatically swept aside on Monday when the thorny geopolitical underpinnings of the match exploded to the fore during a tense half-hour news conference. The United States need a victory on Tuesday night at the Al Thumama Stadium to reach the knockout stage and extend their first World Cup appearance after an eight-year absence. “I know that a lot of other constituents have another feeling towards it, but for us it’s a soccer game against a good team and it’s not much more than that,” Berhalter said.