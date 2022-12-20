Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 16
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 16.
If the NFC playoffs began next weekend, the 49ers no longer would be hosting the Washington Commanders.
Rivera was asked if he was considering a quarterback change.
Here's a look at where the Eagles stand in the NFC and in the 2023 draft after Week 15. By Dave Zangaro
The Commanders lost ground in the playoff race when they lost to the Giants 20-12 on Sunday night and quarterback Taylor Heinicke‘s play in that game led to questions about his future as the team’s starter on Monday. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 249 yards and a touchdown, but lost a pair of fumbles and Giants [more]
The Giants will discuss veteran Landon Collins' spot on the roster going forward at some point during the week.
Could the #Raiders sign Tom Brady this offseason? It's not far-fetched.
The Browns are getting healthier along their offensive line. Cleveland has designated center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Pocic went down with a knee injury during Cleveland’s Week 11 loss to the Bills in Detroit. He started the first 10 games of the season for the club. Pocic [more]
With Week 15 in the books, we look at the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and which teams could land next year's No. 1 pick.
Evaluating Sam Darnold's performance in the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Steelers
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
France were denied back-to-back World Cups as Argentina settled a thrilling final on penalties
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked
Former Vols' quarterback target commits to former Tennessee coaches.
Laura Sanko is hopeful that 2023 is the year she makes UFC history.
The Chiefs’ chances for the top seed dropped, according to one website.
Nick Sirianni confirmed Jalen Hurts' injury and showed confidence in backup Gardner Minshew on Tuesday morning. By Dave Zangaro