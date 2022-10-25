Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 8
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus' power rankings for Week 8.
With the worst record in the NFL, the Lions (1-5) currently control the No. 1 pick in next spring's draft
When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked in his postgame press conference Monday night about who the team’s starting quarterback will be in the future, he said “we just finished the game.” There’s been more time to consider options, but Belichick wasn’t any more forthcoming on Tuesday morning. Belichick said on Monday that Mac [more]
Doug Pederson says he isn't going to put Tre Herndon ahead of Shaquill Griffin on the depth chart.
Bill Belichick has issues.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Monday's game and how we graded the Bears in their win over the Patriots.
Monday night was an emphatic reminder Fields could still be a superstar.
The Dolphins are currently undervalued and in a good spot against the Lions.
In April, a bettor bet $50 on Houston to beat Philadelphia in the World Series at 2500-to-1.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insists Mac Jones' performance in Monday night's loss to the Bears was not the reason for him being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
A year after reaching free agency for the first time in his career, ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo could hit the open market again.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.