Dan Hanzus' dream draft scenario for Jets in 2021
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus' dream draft scenario for the New York Jets in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus' dream draft scenario for the New York Jets in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Picking in the top five of the upcoming NFL draft has put the Atlanta Falcons in the national spotlight since the end of the season.
Greenberg is a noted Jets fan, so he might not have to wait too long on ESPN's broadcast to talk about his favorite team.
Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.
With the Russell Wilson trade rumors heating up, Matt Harmon takes a spin around the latest NFL rumor mill to look at the Seattle Seahawks passer and much more.
Wednesday was quite the memorable birthday Lleyton Hewitt. The two-time major champion will be inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame this year as results were announced the same day Hewitt turned 40. Hewitt was the lone competitor among five nominees in the Player Category to be voted into the Class of 2021.
A win would make Gane 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC and certify him as a legitimate championship contender.
Spencer Jones, Oklahoma's holder, was involved in an altercation at an off-campus bar.
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.
The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.
Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.
Jose Becker was 57.
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
Brandon Ingram has a lot of confidence in his ability.
Renee Montgomery, a two-time WNBA champion, announced her retirement this month.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.