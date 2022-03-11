Dan Hanzus' best- and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo

Associated Press

The Players Championship was halted again Friday after only four hours as puddles began to form on the putting surfaces and the TPC Sawgrass couldn't hold any more rain. A Monday finish was looking inevitable, which would be the eighth since The Players Championship began in 1974, all of them in March. “We may be in a situation where, if we don’t get back out there today, we’re assured of a Monday finish,” said Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players.