Dan Hanzus' best- and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus' best- and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won. It’s over for Colin Kaepernick. There’s no way that any team will sign him at this point, not after he has gone half of a decade without playing football of any kind. Yes, he posted [more]
It'll take awhile to fully evaluate the Khalil Mack trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of Bears GM Ryan Poles' first big move.
Bobby Wagner called out the Seahawks for not letting him know he was being released, and Jalen Ramsey shared his thoughts on the matter
On Friday, much will potentially be learned about the criminal cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Quite possibly, the door finally will swing open for a trade. As we previously have reported, multiple teams are willing to trade for Watson without the 22 civil cases pending against him resolved. The current impediment continues to [more]
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
Bears GM Ryan Poles isn't messing around after Tarik Cohen becomes the first of several projected cuts.
See how the NFL Scouting Combine, as well as recent blockbuster QB trades, impact the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft
Tyler Forness' full mock draft for the Vikings
Concerns about the team’s looming roster moves have taken a back seat to salacious stories about a former executive and now the franchise’s owner himself.
Daniel Jeremiah: NFL expects Texans QB Deshaun Watson to be traded to Seahawks.
Antonio Brown is back in the news.
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly declined a 'clear the air' meeting with Carson Wentz before the trade.
Bruce Weber resigned as the Kansas State men’s basketball coach, but not before taking a parting shot at Kansas coach Bill Self’s program.
Baseball is back after the MLB and Major League Baseball Players Association agreed on an end to the MLB lockout. Here are the new rules in the CBA.
Former Broncos TE Shannon Sharpe might have a bit of natural bias, but he's not wrong about the Russell Wilson trade.
Following the Khalil Mack trade, here's a look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits heading into the 2022 season.
The Players Championship was halted again Friday after only four hours as puddles began to form on the putting surfaces and the TPC Sawgrass couldn't hold any more rain. A Monday finish was looking inevitable, which would be the eighth since The Players Championship began in 1974, all of them in March. “We may be in a situation where, if we don’t get back out there today, we’re assured of a Monday finish,” said Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players.
The Commanders said hello to one quarterback Wednesday. They are saying goodbye to another Thursday. Washington agreed to a trade that will deliver Carson Wentz from Indianapolis. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports the Commanders will not tender restricted free agent Kyle Allen. That will make the quarterback a free agent next week. Taylor [more]
The veteran edge rusher refused a pay cut last week, but a team source tells Ed Werder that Lawrence will be staying in Dallas in 2022. | From @ToddBrock24f7