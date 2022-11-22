Dan Graziano believes Justin Fields, Saquon Barkley would be ‘explosive’ duo for Bears

While there are still six games left this season, Bears fans are already looking ahead to an important 2023 offseason.

The expectation was never for Chicago to be contenders this season; it was all about development. And the most important development has been second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who’s emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players.

This offseason, GM Ryan Poles will have an opportunity (and plenty of salary cap space) to build around Fields heading into a pivotal Year 3. The Bears will have north of $100 million to spend, and there are a lot of needs to address, particularly on offense.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano pitched an idea for one playmaker to join Fields in 2023 — Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to hit free agency this offseason.

“I threw out the Bears because you have Justin Fields already there,” Graziano said on Get Up!. “Imagine the two of them together [Fields and Barkley] and what that run game would look like and how potentially explosive.

“I think when people speculate on Saquon – if he’s not back with the Giants, they’ll want to put him on the top offenses, as an accent piece in Buffalo, or in Kansas City a place like that. But, it would be interesting to see him in a place like Chicago if they want to build it out from the run game and lean on that with Justin Fields as he develops.”

It’s safe to say running back isn’t a pressing need on offense, especially not when compared to the need for offensive line and receiver help. But assuming Poles addresses those needs (be it in free agency and/or the NFL draft), he could certainly look to add a playmaker like Barkley to the roster. He’s certainly got the money to do it.

David Montgomery is set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Bears do have Khalil Herbert, who’s been an explosive addition. Still, Herbert is no Barkley, who’s second in the league in rushing with 953 yards.

Right now, Fields doesn’t have a lot to work with in terms of talent at skill position players. The addition of Barkley could be a game-changer for this already explosive run game.

While the Giants will likely look to keep Barkley in New York, it’s a fun thought to consider.

