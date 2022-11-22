4-Down Territory: Hendon Hooker, Zach Wilson, OBJ’s future, best NFL team
In this week's "4-Down Territory," Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling discuss Hendon Hooker, Zach Wilson, OBJ, and the NFL's best team.
The first annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration will be memorable, in more ways that one. For the first time since the NFL expanded the Thanksgiving slate in 2006 to include a prime-time game, it’s the best trio of Turkey Day contests the league has ever presented. It didn’t look like it was going to be [more]
There was some good news out of Detroit on Monday, as the Lions opened the practice window for rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, Williams tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in January’s national championship game. But now he’s getting close to making his season debut. Given that [more]
The Broncos are ranked as the second-worst team in the NFL.
Josh Allen on #Bills run game: 'If we can run it like that we're gonna continue to'
Neither the Rams nor the Lions should feel like they lost the Matthew Stafford trade. It's become a win for both teams.
Hendon Hooker was injured in the fourth quarter on Saturday night in Tennessee's loss to South Carolina.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has high hopes for this Dallas team coming off a 37-point blowout of the Vikings.
This would be a huge loss for the Patriots.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
The fantasy football playoffs are within sight. Andy Behrens is here to help you make a final push with his list of the top pickups for Week 12.
On Sunday against the Falcons, Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered some sort of injury to his non-throwing shoulder. NFL Media has reported that it’s a dislocation of the shoulder. We’re told otherwise. Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Fields did not suffer a dislocation. That doesn’t mean he’s fine. He has an [more]