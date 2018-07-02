Dan Gilbert pens touching tribute to LeBron James after he leaves Cavs again

One out of two ain’t bad. After trashing LeBron James after he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time, Dan Gilbert praised James the second time around.

Gilbert penned a touching letter thanking James for leading the team to a championship and four straight NBA Finals appearances. In Gilbert’s second letter, he says he has “nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything” James accomplished with the team.

Here’s the full statement from Gilbert:

A very different statement from Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/wC3LxU0M0g — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 2, 2018





That’s a much different tone from the last time James left the city. After James agreed to join the Miami Heat, Gilbert wrote a spiteful letter in which he called James “our former hero,” said James’ decision strategy was “narcissistic” and “self-promotional,” called James’ decision to leave a “cowardly betrayal” and guaranteed the Cavs would win a championship before James won one.

Compared to Gilbert’s first letter, this is a Pulitzer Prize-winning release. Oh, and the best part? Gilbert’s second letter wasn’t written in Comic Sans.

Dan Gilbert thanked LeBron James the second time around. (AP)

