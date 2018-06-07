Dan Gilbert appears to tweet and delete shot at NBA referees with box score

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert couldn’t stay off Twitter during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Even though Cleveland led the Golden State Warriors 58-52 at halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was not satisfied — with the referees, at least.

Gilbert tweeted a box score with the free throw numbers of both teams circled (the Warriors attempted 13 free throws, while the Cavaliers attempted none). Moments later, he deleted the tweet.

Dan Gilbert deleted this tweet, but we're guessing he's not a fan of tonight's refs. Thoughts, @OfficialNBARefs? : @SN_Ohio pic.twitter.com/z09WigRpgc — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 7, 2018





Throughout the NBA Finals, the referees have been quite the talking point. Enough so, too, that the referees created a Twitter account to comment throughout the games.

