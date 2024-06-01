Dan Gable visits Pennsylvania for special fundraiser

LISBURN, Pa. (WETM) – An Olympic Champion and wrestling legend returned to Pennsylvania Thursday night for a special cause.

Olympic Gold Medalist and all-time record-holding NCAA Wrestling Team Championship coach Dan Gable was the featured guest at the annual Wrestling With The Outdoors Leadership Dinner in Lisburn. The event was a special fundraiser for the non-profit outfit which dedicates its mission to incorporating the sport of wrestling with the great outdoors.

A capacity crowd at the Lisburn Community Fire Hall was thrilled to see Gable, who is considered by many as the greatest amateur wrestling figure of all-time. A two-time NCAA Champion at Iowa State and a World Champion on the mat, Gable went to further stardom as the head coach of The University of Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program. Gable coached at Iowa from 1976-1997 and won a record 15 NCAA team titles for the Hawkeyes.

Gable was also a three-time Olympic and six-time World USA team head coach in freestyle. At Iowa, Gable created perhaps the greatest wrestling dynasty of all-time with 45 National Champions, 152 All-Americans and 12 Olympians. In all, Gable’s career record at Iowa was a staggering 355-21-5.

Joining Gable at the special dinner was longtime University of Wisconsin head coach and former Iowa standout Barry Davis. A three-time NCAA Champion and Olympic Silver Medalist, Davis coached with Gable as an assistant at Iowa before going to Wisconsin where he was the leader of the program from 1993-2018. Davis was recently hired as an assistant coach at Navy.

Davis co-hosted the event with fellow three-time NCAA Champion Ricky Bonomo of Bloomsburg. Also joining the night to help the Wrestling With The Outdoors program were Sandy and Jason Nickal, the parents of Penn State University wresting standout and current UFC star Bo Nickal. Plus, former Penn State wrestler Jeff Dernlan and former Cedar Cliff High School coach Rob Rapsey put on a memorable night for all.

NBC Elmira will have more in the coming days with Rapsey, the event organizer, who aims to hold not only more events but build more awareness for Wrestling With The Outdoors. We will also have our full interview with Dan Gable on our website mytwintiers.com/sports very soon in its entirety.

