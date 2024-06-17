Dan Friedkin could complete Everton takeover as early as tomorrow

American billionaire Dan Friedkin is on the verge of acquiring a majority stake in Everton, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Friedkin is the owner of Serie A giants AS Roma, and has an estimated net worth of £4.8 billion. His takeover bid appears close to completion, potentially as early as tomorrow, Tuesday.

It appears the reign of Farhad Moshiri is eventually coming to an end after years of controversy, with Friedkins keen to purchase 94% of the club’s shares for around €475 million, taking over the controlling stake through Blue Heaven Holdings Limited.

Moshiri’s proposed sale to investment group 777 Partners fell through at the end of May after the Premier League raised several red flags regarding their finances, leaving the door open for other bidders.

Friedkin’s offer has reportedly blown others out of the water. Negotiations with A-Cap, a financial group linked to 777 Partners, and bids from Vathce Manoukian, Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor and UK-based investor Vici Private Finance appear to have fallen short.

Friedkin’s potential takeover is a significant moment for Everton. Since he took ownership of AS Roma, he has stabilised the Giallorossi.

The 59-year-old film producer brought a sense of calm to a Roma side in turmoil after purchasing the club from James Pallotta for around €600 million.

The Romans made shrewd transfer decisions and balanced their books. Under his leadership, the club has won the Europa Conference League and reached the final of the Europa League.

Everton fans may be cautiously optimistic about a new era of stability and success under his guidance. All eyes will be on Friedkin’s and how he will shape the future of the Toffees.

Premier League checks and eventual ratification will take some time, but it is hard to imagine Friedkin not being able to get the deal over the line.