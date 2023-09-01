Dan Feeney is an embodiment of the Chicago Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Like a glove, Dan Feeney will fit smoothly with the Bears, or at least, their fans.

In his first video appearance from Halas Hall, Feeney rocked his mullet, mustache, trucker hat and a finely-tuned "Da Bears" impression to sign off. During his first media session, he cited the most vital verse from the Bears Bible.

"I grew up hating the Green Bay Packers," Feeney said.

Sweet music.

Feeney, an Orland Park native, was traded to the Bears from the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He comes to Chicago to help fill the gaps in their injury-riddled offensive line.

Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve with a "week-to-week" leg injury. Nate Davis endured an undisclosed injury for a bit in training camp, as did rookie Darnell Wright. Everyone figures to be ready for Week 1, except for Jenkins.

Even so, the first-team offensive line is still nebulous. As it stands, Lucas Patrick seems to be the starting center, moving Cody Whitehair back to his native left guard. From Feeney's perspective, he's willing to fill in where necessary.

“I think I can play all three at a high level, so being able to swing all three inside I think’s good. It helps to be versatile for this team. That’s what I’m gonna try and do," Feeney said.

