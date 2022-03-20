Dan Feeney contract details: Jets OL gets $3 million guaranteed

The Jets turned to a familiar face to bolster their offensive line depth during the first week of free agency, re-signing Dan Feeney to a one-year deal.

Feeney’s new contract with New York is identical to the one he received last offseason. The reserve offensive lineman will make $3 million in fully guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Feeney’s salary cap charge is $3 million.

Feeney appeared in 16 games and made five starts with the Jets last season. The 27-year-old played 185 offensive snaps and finished with a strong Pro Football Focus grade of 75.9.

Feeney brings versatility to New York’s offensive line, as he can line up at center and both guard positions. He also has 62 career starts under his belt, making him a plug-and-play option Robert Saleh can rely on in the event of an injury to one of Gang Green’s starters in the trenches.

