Dan Evans v Roger Federer, Qatar Open: live score and latest updates

Uche Amako
2 min read
Dan Evans and Roger Federer -&#xa0;Dan Evans v Roger Federer, Qatar Open: live score and latest updates - REUTERS
02:26 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Qatar Open Round of 16 match between British No 1 Dan Evans and tournament second seed Roger Federer.

Evans will have the distinction of being the first opponent for practice partner Federer when the 20-time grand slam champion makes his comeback in Doha today.

Federer, who has a bye through to the second round, is playing in his first tournament since last year's Australian Open after two knee operations.

He has been training with Evans in Dubai in preparation for his return to the tour and the British number one will get the chance to use that inside knowledge when they meet in the second round.

Evans played his first match on Tuesday since an opening-round loss at the Australian Open a month ago and had to dig deep to claim a 6-4 1-6 6-2 victory over in-form Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The tennis world will be watching to see what shape Federer is in, and Evans said of their practice sessions: "I thought he was playing pretty well. We played plenty of sets and it was competitive.

"But it's all very different when you get on the match court, as I found out today. I wasn't perfect out there and I've been playing pretty well in practice. It will be a lot different [today]."

Federer was among the spectators in the stands for part of the match, which drew a typically self-deprecating response from Evans.

"He's obviously seen a lot of my game the last few weeks, so I'd say it was more out of boredom, waiting for his practice, than scouting out what's happening on the court," said the British No 1.

Federer witnessed a below-par serving display from Evans, who saved 10 break points in the first set, including six in his first service game.

He paid the price in the second set, with Chardy finally breaking serve at the 14th time of asking and reeling off five games in a row.

But Evans responded well at the start of the third and pulled away to the finish line, with Chardy hampered by a leg problem.

Evans has become a favoured practice partner of Federer, having been invited to Switzerland in 2019 following a close match between the pair at the Australian Open.

