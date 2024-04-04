Dan Evans: Briton loses first clay-court match of season to Roberto Carballes Baena

Dan Evans is yet to win back-to-back matches on the Tour in 2024 [Getty Images]

Britain's Dan Evans lost in straight sets to Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Evans, seeded third at his first clay-court tournament of the season, fell to a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) defeat by the defending champion in Marrakesh.

Ranked 42nd in the world, Evans has won just three of his 10 matches so far this season.

Meanwhile, Briton Jan Choinski lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Estoril Open last 16 in Portugal.

Elsewhere, Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur lost 6-3 1-6 6-3 to American Danielle Collins at the Charleston Open.

Fresh from having won the Miami Open just days ago, Collins, who plans to retire at the end of the season, will face compatriot Sloane Stephens in the last 16.

Another American, Jessie Pegula, booked her quarter-final place with victory over Poland's Magda Linette.