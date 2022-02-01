Dan Cnossen | Beijing 2022 Olympic Profile

Reuters
Dozens of trucks and other vehicles blocked the downtown area of Ottawa for a second day after thousands descended on Canada's capital city on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in Texas on Saturday, praised the Canadian protesters for "resisting bravely these lawless mandates", in a sign the politicization of the pandemic seen mostly south of the border has spread north. In solidarity with the Ottawa rally, truckers and protesters have blocked a Canada-U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta, police said on Twitter.