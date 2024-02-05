Dan Cherry: Former county batter appointed Glamorgan chief executive officer

Newport-born Dan Cherry played for Glamorgan between 1998 and 2007

Dan Cherry has been appointed Glamorgan chief executive officer (CEO) on a permanent basis.

Former batter Cherry has been the county's interim CEO since Hugh Morris retired at the end of 2023.

The 43-year-old, who made 65 appearances for the club, had been Glamorgan's head of operations since 2012.

"It is a huge honour to have been asked to lead Glamorgan County Cricket Club," said Cherry.

"Glamorgan is in my heart and has been a huge part of my life for over 20 years, and I am confident that with an excellent team around me, we can realise the potential of this great club."

Cherry made his first-class debut for Glamorgan in 1998. In 2005 he scored 226 against Middlesex and also made 166 against Gloucestershire.

In January, Glamorgan appointed New Zealander Grant Bradburn as coach across all formats to replace Matthew Maynard and Mark Alleyne.

Their departures followed a tumultuous year in which the Welsh side missed out on promotion from Division Two of the County Championship and failed to reach the knockout stages of both the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

That led ex-wicketkeeper Tom Cullen to claim "cronyism" had held back Glamorgan given their policy of appointing former players - such as Maynard, Cherry, Morris and director of cricket Mark Wallace - to management positions.

Glamorgan chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts said: "Dan has been a vital part of Glamorgan County Cricket Club for over 20 years as a player and administrator.

"He has the unanimous backing of the board, and his skills and ability are recognised and respected by our members, sponsors, partners and stakeholders, together with our players, coaches and staff.

"Following Hugh Morris' decision to retire, the board considered the appointment of a new CEO very carefully.

"Our normal policy at Glamorgan County Cricket Club is to conduct external searches when recruiting. However, it was recognised that Dan is an exceptional candidate, and it was decided not to look externally.

"During his period as acting CEO, he has brought the club experience and stability at a time of significant operational and cultural change.

"Generational change is possible in cricket over the next year or so if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on behalf of the first-class counties, decides to welcome international investment into the game through The Hundred tournament.

"With Dan's excellent relationship with the ECB, and Sophia Gardens a Hundred host venue and franchise holder through Welsh Fire, Glamorgan Cricket is well placed to benefit from this development."