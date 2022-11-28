Dan Campbell's weekly news conference for Detroit Lions: How to follow along

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the Lions rallied to tie the game at 25 before quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to a winning field goal with two seconds remaining. Jamaal Williams reached the end zone again for the Lions, giving him 13 — three shy of tying Barry Sanders' single-season franchise record — through just 11 games.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to reporters after his team's 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Campbell isn't one to focus on the past, but it may be unavoidable this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Ford Field. The Jags are 4-7 and on the rebound from finishing with the NFL's worst record last season. That earned them the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, which they spent on Georgia edge rusher/linebacker Trayvon Walker over Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Wolverines' record-holder for sacks in a season fell to the Lions at No. 2; he leads the Lions in sacks with 5½, three more than any teammate.

Follow Campbell's conference below:

