Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park.
The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a long field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-4 or punting. The decision backfired when the 54-yard field goal attempt missed, setting the Vikings up with a short field trailing by three. Minnesota scored three plays later to take its first lead with 45 seconds remaining.
The Lions host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox) and visit New England the week after.
Track the conversation with Campbell below.
More:Detroit Lions can't let heartbreak cost them more games. It's time to start winning
Live updates
Can’t see the tweets? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay