Plenty of teams remain in the hunt for playoff spots in the NFC, but the Lions are not one of them.

At 0-10-1, the Lions are trying to avoid the second winless season in franchise history and they’ll be making that bid against some of the teams who still have postseason aspirations. That includes the Vikings, who are on tap in Week 13, and head coach Dan Campbell would like to see his team douse their hopes this weekend.

“We’ve got six to go and we’re playing spoiler now,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re trying to ruin people’s day is what we’re trying to do. And so, how do we improve on the things that we’ve done a good job of and make it a little bit better? And then certainly the things that continue to show up, how do we help? But I think now it’s all about how do we make these last six opponents kind of have to deal with what we’ve dealt with for the season? That’s the message.”

The Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks, and Packers are on the schedule after the Vikings. Atlanta may not remain in the hunt by the time Week 15 rolls around, but that may be a plus to the Lions’ hopes of winning a game even if they can’t ruin anyone’s playoff dreams in the process.

Dan Campbell wants the Lions playing spoiler now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk