Dan Campbell updates the Lions injury situations as only he can

In what is becoming an unfortunate custom, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell led off his pre-practice press conference on Friday with an update on the status of several injured players. And he did so in a way only Campbell can.

Campbell termed injured offensive linemen Jonah Jackson (finger) and Frank Ragnow (groin) as “questionably probable” for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. The coach did not expect either to practice on Friday. He then said running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (hamstring) are “probably questionable”.

Campbell did indicate that Swift will practice on Friday. Swift has missed the last two days with an ankle injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions will release the final injury report and game status for the players later on Friday.

