Dan Campbell updates the injury status of Lions center Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions played much of Sunday’s game in New Orleans without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. The veteran left the game with a leg injury and did not return.

Ragnow was officially ruled out with a knee injury. On the play where he was hurt, Ragnow was unintentionally kicked in the back of his calf while planted awkwardly. He was attended to on the field by trainers before slowly walking off with assistance.

Head coach Dan Campbell gave as much of an update as he could in his postgame press conference.

“We won’t know until tomorrow,” Campbell said wincingly. “At first, coming off it sounded like one thing and then after the fact, it sounded like something maybe a little bit different. One is not as good. One sounds more positive. So, I won’t know until tomorrow.”

Campbell then clarified that the latter scenario was the more positive one.

The Lions are traveling back to Detroit on Sunday night and have a practice and press conference scheduled for Monday.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire