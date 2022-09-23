Dan Campbell updates the injury status of several Lions including D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow

Loins head coach Dan Campbell opened his pre-practice press conference on Friday by providing some health status updates on a few of his key players heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell got it started with center Frank Ragnow, who missed Week 2 with a toe injury. Ragnow has been a limited participant in practice.

“Frank’s doing pretty good,” Campbell said. “So we’ll see where he’s at today. Let him practice more.”

On Aidan Hutchinson, Campbell seemed optimistic. The rookie defensive end has not practiced on either Wednesday or Thursday while dealing with a thigh injury.

“Hutch ought to be okay. He’ll practice today,” Campbell said of No. 97.

With running back D’Andre Swift, the Lions continue to tread delicately with his injured ankle. Swift was limited on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

“Swift, we’re just going to kind of monitor,” Campbell said before adding, “I think he’s fine. We just want to be smart about it going into the game.”

The news isn’t as positive with left guard Jonah Jackson. The Pro Bowler has been sidelined for more than a week with an injured finger.

“I don’t see Jonah practicing today,” Campbell said somberly.

It’s difficult to see Jackson playing in Minnesota after not practicing. Dan Skipper filled in admirably in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. The Lions will release the game injury status report later on Friday.

