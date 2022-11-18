Dan Campbell: 'His team is playing hard and they play smart'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
The Detroit Pistons struggled shooting much of the night, losing to a returning Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, 96-91, on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.
The general public will have access to remaining tickets Saturday for Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game Sunday in Detroit at Ford Field
In March of 2021, the New York Giants signed former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll learned several important lessons during his time as a Patriots assistant coach that he's putting to good use in his new job.
It's the second time in Slye's four-year NFL career he has won the award.
We're breaking down the Bears' final injury report and game statuses ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
We're taking an early look at a list of Philadelphia Eagles players finishing the final year of their contracts in 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday in Williamson County. He was charged with DUI and speeding.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Jets rule out two starters ahead of Patriots matchup.
In the aftermath of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr‘s emotional press conference following last Sunday’s loss to the Colts, there was some speculation that Carr was talking about tight end Darren Waller when calling out teammates’ effort. Carr said Wednesday that wasn’t the case. But the quarterback and Waller still talked it out, according to the [more]
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule.