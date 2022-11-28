Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams began practicing with the team last week and that development created some excitement about the wide receiver’s long-awaited debut in the team’s lineup.

That excitement may need to be managed for a little while longer. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Monday press conference that it will be a tall order for Williams to get the green light to play against the Jaguars in Week 13.

Campbell gave the same outlook for edge rusher Romeo Okwara, who returned to practice a couple of weeks ago. Okwara is recovering from a torn Achilles while Williams tore his ACL during his final game at Alabama.

Campbell did say he’s optimistic about cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson back after they missed last Thursday’s loss to the Bills with concussions.

Dan Campbell: It would be a tall order for Jameson Williams to play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk