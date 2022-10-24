Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.

The turnovers helped the Cowboys to a 24-6 win and left head coach Dan Campbell saying that players who turn the ball over won’t have a future in Detroit.

“If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s too devastating. We’re not in the position to overcome those.”

Goff turned the ball over four times on Sunday, so it’s hard not to think about him when Campbell says players who turn the ball over can’t play for them. It’s also hard not to think about the fact that the Lions have passed on adding a young quarterback to the roster in the last two drafts because turning to Nate Sudfeld wouldn’t be a way of looking to the future of the team during another losing season.

