Dan Campbell on switching to a 4-man defensive front: ‘It fits our personnel better’

One of the bigger takeaways from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his press briefing at the 2022 NFL scouting combine involves the team’s defensive scheme. The Lions are going to deploy more 4-man fronts in 2022 after largely using a 3-man front in Campbell’s first season in Detroit.

According to Campbell, it’s a move made to help match the scheme more to the current players and what they do well.

“I just think it fits our personnel better,” Campbell said. “Look, we’ll still have elements of what we originally did last year, so I don’t want to say that this is a 100 percent wholesale change, it’s just, we’ll be a little bit heavier that way. It just, I think with what we’ve got, I think it just fits us a little bit better if you will. Gives us more flexibility in the front.”

Campbell highlighted defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, who struggled as a second-round rookie in 2021.

“I think, for example, somebody like Levi (Onwuzurike), as he continues to grow and develop, he can play anywhere from a three-technique to a nose to defensive end in the structure of our defense, so that just helps. The more versatility you have with what you’re able to do defensively, it helps you. And it helps you find players, too.”

Onwuzurike is one of several players who can align at multiple spots and schemes. Fellow 2021 rookie Alim McNeill can play any of the interior spots, from nose to three-tech, and he proved capable of making an impact across the line in his first season. Returning EDGEs Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers are both more physical, strength-based pass rushers and being at a 4-3 DE instead of a 3-4 OLB better plays to their strengths. Veteran Michael Brockers also has experience playing across the entire defensive front in his Rams career.

The comment hearkens back to what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn stated when he took over the Lions defense last year,

“The No. 1 thing we’re going to do that we’re going to do as a staff, we’re going to make sure that it’s not scheme then players,” Glenn said in February of 2021. “It’s players and making sure we fit them to a scheme. And that’s our No. 1 goal, that you put the players in position to be successful.”

