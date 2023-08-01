Dan Campbell still wants a real lion on the Detroit sideline

Back in his first year as the Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell stated that he wanted to have an actual lion to keep on the sidelines. While it hasn’t, and won’t, happen, Campbell continues to keep the dream alive of a live lion mascot.

In an interview with Pardon My Take, Campbell disclosed that he still wants a real lion.

According to Campbell, Lions owner Sheila Hamp did not nix the idea.

“Sheila, she had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things,” Campbell said. “I’m not gonna point out Roger (NFL commissioner Goodell) on this, I’m just gonna say the league frowns on that, let’s just say that.”

