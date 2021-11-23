Dan Campbell still sees Lions Thanksgiving tradition as a special thing

Dan Campbell understands the long-standing tradition of Detroit Lions football on Thanksgiving. The Lions head coach played in the annual Turkey Day matinee as a tight end in his three seasons with the team, and he gets the way Lions fans structure their holiday around the festive game.

“Look, I think that even though we’re in the world of social media, I do believe – so, you’ve got access to everything right now – I do believe our guys still look at it as it’s a special thing,” Campbell told reporters on Monday. “Everybody is watching this game and everybody’s got their families at home and they’re all circled around the TV, they just ate or they’re going eat afterwards. I think it still rings true that it is special.

Campbell also understands how awesome it would be to get his first win as the Detroit Lions head coach.

“And yeah to your point, to be able to get a win on that day – look to get a win, period, is going to be freaking outstanding. But yes, to get it on Thanksgiving would make it that much more special.”

His Lions have a chance, perhaps their best of the season, to notch that win. Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears, a team that has lost five in a row and sports an even worse (by the numbers) passing offense than Campbell’s Lions.