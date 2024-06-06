Dan Campbell shares his message to Lions vets on the final day of minicamp

Thursday is the final day of Detroit Lions minicamp. And while the team does have OTA sessions on the docket for next week, the veterans are excused from participating.

In other words, it’s the last practice session of the offseason before training camp begins in about seven weeks. Head coach Dan Campbell praised the veteran Detroit players for showing him they were in great shape and ready to work this week.

When asked what message he wants to convey to the vets as they leave for their break, Campbell focused his eyes on the prize.

“Remember–what are we playing for?” Campbell said in a tone that wasn’t really a question. “Each individual, what do you want? What do you want out of this year? What do you want it to look like when we’re sitting here and it’s February? Where is your mind? So, think about that and let’s work backwards from there.”

As for what Campbell wants?

“You know what I want. I want the whole enchilada.”

He didn’t need to say any more than that. The goals and expectations are clear for both Campbell and his Lons players.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire