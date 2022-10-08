Dan Campbell sees CB Jerry Jacobs coming back ‘stronger than ever’

It’s been over 10 months since Lions CB Jerry Jacobs saw a very impressive rookie season end prematurely. Jacobs tore his ACL in Week 14 last year, a heartbreaking loss for the Lions and a huge blow for the man who would grade out as the NFL’s top undrafted rookie in 2021.

Jacobs has been aggressively rehabilitating the knee in hopes of returning to the field as quickly as possible. His efforts were rewarded this week when the Lions designated him to return from the PUP list and Jacobs returned to practice. He could be activated for Sunday’s game in New England, though the Lions have until Week 8 to bring him back.

Head coach Dan Campbell is amazed at Jacobs’ work ethic and dedication to his craft. He talked about Jacobs’ outstanding recovery progress and mental toughness on Friday.

“Jerry’s been unbelievable, man. I mean, the amount of work that he’s put in, I mean, he’s a guy since the time he had the injury and began his rehab, that we’ve had to push him away at times to give him a break,” Campbell said before practice. “I mean, he has been relentless in his process to get better, and he’s been all in. He’s done everything we’ve asked, and so, I see him coming back better than ever, stronger than ever.”

Despite Jacobs’ best effort, Campbell sounded like someone who wasn’t quite ready to unleash No. 39 on the Patriots. Not quite yet.

“Now he’s going to have to get his legs under him,” Campbell said of Jacobs. “He just started practice this week, and so he’s good. And once he gets the flow of football again, it’ll take a little bit, but he’s been outstanding. He really has.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire