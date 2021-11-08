Dan Campbell says Lions won’t claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Lions passed on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and they’re going to pass on him again when he hits the waiver wire this week.

As the league’s only winless team, the Lions could use their top waiver priority to add Beckham to the roster. Beckham would reportedly like to avoid landing with a non-contender and he doesn’t have to worry about Detroit claiming him.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said “uh, no” when he was asked about whether the team would be putting that waiver position to work. He added that he and General Manager Brad Holmes “talk about everything,” but that this isn’t a move they’re going to make.

“He was no different. I would just leave it at that,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Look, our ears and our eyes are open to everything. And if there was a certain way to make things work, we’d be open for just about any player if it made sense.”

The Lions have needs at receiver, but the potential headaches of adding Beckham in a season that’s going nowhere outweigh any rewards he might bring to their offense.

