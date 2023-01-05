Dan Campbell says Lions can’t ‘take the cheese’ vs. Packers, must play disciplined

Week 18 sees the Detroit Lions headed to the land of the cheese curd with a playoff spot on the line. Head coach Dan Campbell wants to make sure his Lions don’t get wrapped up in chasing the cheese, however.

Sunday’s game against the Packers in Green Bay is the biggest game for the Lions in a long time. It’s certainly the biggest NFL moment for Campbell’s young team, and the coach wants them to stay focused on the game–and not the extraneous cheese.

“Yeah, I think that’s – that’s one of the key points for us is we’ve got to really hone in on this game plan,” Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. “And man, we have to apply our rules and we’ve got to know them in and out and no matter what any and all eye candy that can be thrown at us, we don’t – you don’t take the cheese, man.”

Campbell continued on how not to take the metaphorical cheese,

“Just stay true to your rules because that will, that’ll be big. That and then on offense, communication, we’re on the road we’re not going to be able to hear, it’ll be loud, which is always a key when you’re on the road as an offense. Those are the big things, so confusion cannot be part of our game plan.”

It won’t be easy with thousands of cheeseheads in the stands, but Campbell believes his team will be ready.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire