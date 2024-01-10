Dan Campbell says blocking both Kobie Turner and Aaron Donald is a big challenge

The Rams have long had the best defensive tackle in the NFL in Aaron Donald. But this year, they added another defensive tackle, Kobie Turner, who is PFT’s defensive rookie of the year. That makes blocking them a significant challenge.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that it's impossible to double-team both Donald and Turner, and that makes it difficult to prepare for the Rams' defense.

"Disruptive. TFLs. In the pass game, quarterback pressures, sacks," Campbell said of Turner. "If you're going to put your attention on 99 [Donald], then we've got to win our one-on-one versus 91 [Turner]. It's challenging. [Turner is] playing at a high level, he's really coming on. The minute you try to take care of him, then Aaron is by himself and we know what he can do. Then again, I still love our matchup. I like our o-line. We've seen a lot of good fronts and have accepted those challenges. This will be no different. This will be a big challenge."

The Lions' offensive line will have their hands full in the trenches battle that could determine who wins on Sunday night.