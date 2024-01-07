Dan Campbell on Sam LaPorta’s injury: ‘Not as bad as it looked but it’s not good news’

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t get to bask in the Week 18 victory for long. Campbell had to address the knee injury that knocked Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta out of the game in the first half of Sunday’s 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“The best way I can put it is — it’s not as bad as it looked, but it’s not good news,” Campbell said when asked for an early indication on his record-setting rookie tight end.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell continued. “I know it looked awful but it’s not as bad as that. But that doesn’t mean it looks good in the immediate (time) here, to have him for a game.”

Campbell added that wideout Kalif Raymond, who left in the second half with a knee injury of his own, is in a similar status.

