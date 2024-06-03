Dan Campbell: Sacks aren't that big a deal if you're getting pressures

The Lions took a big step forward in 2023, but it wasn't because they were all that good at turning pressure on opposing quarterbacks into sacks.

With 41 sacks, the Lions ranked 23rd in the league last season. That number came despite the third-most pressures and the fourth-best rate of creating pressure in the entire league, which is something that head coach Dan Campbell emphasized while discussing his team's pass rush last week. Campbell said he "absolutely" wants sacks, but that they "aren't that big of a deal" if the pressure the defense creates has an impact on opposing offenses.

"We watched a couple clips this morning in front of the team," Campbell said, via SI.com. "Quarterback is wanting to step up. He can't step up, the throw is high. He's flipping to his right, and he can't get his hips around. Throw a pick. These things that end up in negative plays as incomplete, as turnovers, whatever, I'll take those all day long."

Aidan Hutchinson ranked second in the league in pressures while recording 11.5 sacks last season and a repeat of both numbers would serve the Lions well in 2024. If new additions like Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader could push the team's sack total even higher, the defense will be even more difficult to deal with as the team pushes to make the jump to the first Super Bowl in franchise history.