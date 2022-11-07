Dan Campbell reacts to Lions handing Packers their fifth-straight loss on the season
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Lions handing Green Bay Packers their fifth-straight loss on the season during post-game presser.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Lions handing Green Bay Packers their fifth-straight loss on the season during post-game presser.
Some help is on the way for Las Vegas’ secondary. The Raiders are signing Sidney Jones, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was waived by the Seahawks after they did not find a trade partner for him on Tuesday. Jones had played limited snaps in three appearances for the Seahawks this season, recording five total [more]
A happy but exhausted Dan Campbell was ready to chill after the Lions big win over the Packers
The Packers are now 0-5 in Aaron Rodgers' career when he throws 3 interceptions in a game.
Lions postgame coverage after three interceptions key win over Packers | Jeanna Trotman and Brad Galli have more
Here are three big takeaways from the game
The Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.
#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has more yards after one snap in Kansas City than he had all season with the #Giants.
Thanks to a vintage game-winning drive from the GOAT, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams
The Jets beat the Bills because the Jets were a better team than the Bills on Sunday. So here’s an official warning to the NFL’s 31 other teams: The Jets are here and they are very much for real.
Justin Fields sounded off on a missed pass interference call on Chase Claypool, which cost the Bears a chance at victory.
The Rams suffered a disappointing 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 9. Here are our immediate takeaways.
Rams fans are fed up with the team's struggles after Sunday's frustrating loss to the Bucs
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2022 regular season.
Three standout stars for the Patriots' 26-3 blowout win over the Colts
Yes, we're at the point of the Detroit Lions schedule where we're watching scoreboards and checking strength of schedule.
DETROIT (AP) There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit's practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday as the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9. Shane caught his first TD in his eighth pro game, and the siblings exchanged jerseys and posed for photos on the field after the final whistle.
Here's a quick review of the four aces south of the border, which meant cervezas for everybody.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.