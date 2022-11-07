Dan Campbell reacts to Lions handing Packers their fifth-straight loss on the season

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit's practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday as the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9. Shane caught his first TD in his eighth pro game, and the siblings exchanged jerseys and posed for photos on the field after the final whistle.