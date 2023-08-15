Dan Campbell reacts to Lions fans energy during first preseason game
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Lions fans energy during first preseason game.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Lions fans energy during first preseason game.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
The Lions offense should be plenty of fun, and there are corresponding season-long props and strategy to use while betting on the team.
After two preseason games Thursday, there are six each on Friday and Saturday and two more on Sunday.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
Betting the NFL preseason can be an adventure.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Gardner-Johnson isn't a fan of Eagles fans.
The opening week of preseason served as a reminder of how few quality offensive linemen there are. And does Russell Wilson really need a lot of reps in a meaningless game? Trey Lance sure does.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.
Georgia got 60 of 63 first-place votes.
Rookie Kendre Miller is set to undergo further testing in the coming days to determine how severe his knee sprain is.
There's plenty working against Tua Tagovailoa this season.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.