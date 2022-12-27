Dan Campbell: Panthers loss “best thing,” you do best work when your face gets kicked in

A three-game winning streak moved the Lions into a good spot in the chase for playoff berths in the NFC going into Week 16, but their hopes of advancing to the postseason took a serious blow in Carolina.

The Panthers got a win that boosted their bid for a division title while leaving the Lions in need of wins and help from others if they’re going to play an 18th game this season. Those circumstances would make any loss painful, but the fact that Carolina ran for 320 yards and picked up 570 yards overall in the 37-23 win made it all the more painful.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes there’s a silver lining to getting steamrolled the way his team did last weekend, however.

“Look, I’m just going to say this again, it stings,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “It’s awful. But man, it’s the best thing that could happen to us because I think no matter who you are, in whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in. . . . I do know, man, when your back is against the wall and you get trodded on and everything is at its worst, either you stay down there, or you get up, and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression, and man, you go. And there is a purpose. So I think this is the best thing for us.”

A 3-12 Bears team waits for the Lions this weekend and that should probably help them live up to Campbell’s belief that the team can rebound with a win, but last Saturday’s result means that they’ll need an extended rally in order to get where they want to go this season.

