Dan Campbell ‘optimistic’ to have Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson back for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some positive news on the injury front in his first press conference since the team lost to Buffalo on Thanksgiving. Campbell provided some very optimistic updates on some injured Lions players.

Two of the players, CB Jeff Okudah and LG Jonah Jackson, both missed the Week 12 game after suffering concussions. It sure sounds like both players are progressing and should be ready to play when the Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 13.

Campbell also noted that CB Jerry Jacobs was not in the concussion protocol. Jacobs left Thursday’s game after hitting his helmet on the turf and reports from the locker room indicated Jacobs was in the protocol. Campbell dispelled that while also sounding positive on Jacobs’ availability for the Jaguars game, too.

“I think there’s – yes, I would say – Jerry’s (Jacobs) not in protocol, so he’s good,” Campbell told reporters on Monday. “And the other two are in, I believe, phase three at this point, or going through phase three. So, I think provided there’s no setback, I think it’s optimistic to have Jonah (Jackson) and Okudah.”

Jackson was sorely missed at left guard. The Lions installed backup tackle Dan Skipper in his place and it did not go very well. The pass defense handled missing Okudah relatively well for a time, but once Jacobs left–leaving the Lions without both starting outside CBs–things quickly declined there too.

Getting all three starters back for the Jaguars, who have been playing some solid football lately, would be a major boon for the Lions.

