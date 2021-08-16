Dan Campbell offers injury updates on D’Andre Swift and Levi Onwuzurike
Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered updates on the status of a couple of key young players who have been sidelined recently with injuries prior to Monday afternoon’s practice session.
Running back D’Andre Swift has not practiced in over a week and did not play in Friday night’s preseason opener against Buffalo. He’s been nursing a groin injury. Coach Campbell indicated that the second-year running back will not practice on Monday, but the plan is in place to have Swift work back in as a limited participant in Tuesday night’s practice.
Rookie DE Levi Onwuzurike is battling a back injury that predates his Lions tenure. His prognosis is improving, per Campbell.
“He’ll be out here (practicing),” Campbell said. “He’ll be limited but he’ll do indy (individual drills) and a couple of team reps. Then we’ll start to progress him so hopefully he gets a little bit more and he’s on the up-and-up … it’ time to get him his work.”
The Lions play their second preseason game at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
