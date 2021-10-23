Dan Campbell offers hopeful update on injured CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Ifeatu Melifonwu has been sidelined since Week 2 with an injury he suffered in his first career start. There has been very little news about the Lions’ rookie cornerback or his thigh injury ever since.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell broke the silence on Melifonwu on Friday. Campbell offered up the chance that the promising third-round rookie can return before the end of the season.

“I still say we’re still a little ways away,” Campbell said of Melifonwu. “Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly, not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He is getting better. I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do see him – I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way and I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”

With Melifownu and 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah both out with injuries, the Lions have turned to undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs as a starter at outside cornerback. Jacobs has been a pleasant surprise, but it will still be great if the Lions can get more out of Melifonwu by the end of the season.