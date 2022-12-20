Dan Campbell not optimistic Lions S DeShon Elliott will be able to play vs. Panthers

While it’s not official yet, it sure sounds like the Detroit Lions will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott when the team visits the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was not optimistic about Elliott’s availability when asked about the safety during his Tuesday press conference.

“I would say right now he’s looking like he probably won’t be able to make it,” Campbell said of Elliott.

The veteran safety left the Week 15 win over the New York Jets with a shoulder injury and did not return.

When asked if it was going to be a longer-term injury, Campbell kept his response vague.

“It’s hard to say that,” Campbell stated. “As of right now, it looks like — it doesn’t look very promising. But there again, we’ll see how he feels every day.”

Special teams ace C.J. Moore took over for Elliott at safety and figures to do so again in Carolina if Elliott cannot play.

